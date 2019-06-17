close

Amitabh Bachchan launches eye care campaign to fight blindness

The actor, himself a proud wearer of glasses, hopes this will encourage others to wear glasses without any stigma.

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has launched a 'See Now' campaign, centred in UP, to help end avoidable blindness.

The campaign will deploy creative content across five key districts -- Unnao, Lucknow, Raebareli, Lakhimpur Kheri and Sitapur -- via radio, television, print, social media, Whatsapp and SMS to provide information on eye health, local services and how to access them.

The actor, himself a proud wearer of glasses, hopes this will encourage others to wear glasses without any stigma.

"Vision problems are extremely common in India. The basic lack of understanding and awareness of how eye health works, leads to the stigma around simple and easy treatments. People are often not aware of availability in their area of quality eye care services. It really is simple to avoid a lot of different sorts of blindness by preventative care," Amitabh said in a statement. 

The campaign, funded by The Fred Hollows Foundation and in part by Essilor Vision Foundation, is working in partnership with Sightsavers India and Vision2020 India among others.

 

