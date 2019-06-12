close

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan pays off loans of 2,100 farmers from Bihar

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has cleared the loans of over two thousand farmers from Bihar.

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has cleared the loans of over two thousand farmers from Bihar.

"A promise made done... the farmers from Bihar that had outstanding loans, picked 2100 of them and paid off their amount with a OTS (One Time Settlement) with the Bank called some of them over to Janak and personally gave it to them at the hands of Shweta and Abhishek," Amitabh wrote on his blog.

The cine icon had previously written that "there is the gift of those that suffer from the inability to pay back the loans. They be now from the state of Bihar".

This is not the first time Amitabh has helped farmers.

Last year, the "Piku" star had cleared the loans of over one thousand farmers in Uttar Pradesh.

The 76-year-old actor also wrote that there is "another promise to be completed". 

"To the family and wives of the brave hearts that sacrificed their lives for the country, at Pulwama, a small gesture of financial aid .. true ‘shaheeds'," he wrote on his blog.

