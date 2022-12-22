topStoriesenglish
Amitabh Bachchan praises son Abhishek for winning Best Actor award, says, ‘you were derided, ridiculed mocked but...’

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter and penned a message for son Abhishek as he won Best Actor for 'Dasvi' at the Filmfare OTT Awards. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Dec 22, 2022, 06:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Dad Amitabh Bachchan could not be any prouder on son Abhishek Bachchan’s achievement as he won accolades for his performance in the film ‘Dasvi’. At the Filmfare OTT Awards held recently, Abhishek Bachchan won the Best Actor Award while ‘Dasvi’ was also adjudged as the Best Film. 

Celebrating the win, Big B took to Twitter and shared his joy. “My pride .. my joy .. you have proved your point .. you were derided, ridiculed mocked .. but you silently without any tom tomming, showed your mettle .. you are and shall ever be the BEST,” he wrote. 

Fans also appreciated and congratulated Abhishek for the win. “Many many congratulations to you and may it always continue like this, may Abhishek ji always get success like this...,” a fan commented. “I must say @juniorbachchan is the most underrated actor, but once you get the right platform to showcase, none can stop you. I remember the splendid role in Guru which @juniorbachchan played,” added another fan. 

In his early days in Bollywood, Abhishek Bachchan was often compared to his dad and legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. However, with several successful performances in films like Guru, Bunty Aur Babli, Yuva, Ludo, he has never failed to prove his mettle as an actor. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek was recently seen in a gripping OTT series 'Breathe: Into The Shadows 2' alongside Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, Saiyami Kher, Ivana Kaur, with Naveen Kasturia joining the sequel in a pivotal role. 

