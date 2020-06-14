Amitabh Bachchan remembers Rishi Kapoor, says he was 'simply unbeatable'

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday fondly remembered actor Rishi Kapoor who died in April. Big B and Rishi Kapoor shared a great bond. They were co-stars of many films, the last one being 2018’s ‘102 Not Out’.

Taking to Instagram, the 77-year-old megastar posted a picture of Rishi Kapoor and wrote, "No one but no one could lip-sync a song as perfectly as Rishi Kapoor.. just look at the passion in his expression .. !! Even at this age and at an event the genuineness.. simply unbeatable."

In the picture, Rishi Kapoor can be seen singing and dancing with Karan Johar and Abhishek Bachchan. Take a look:

Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni reacted to the post with a folded hand emoji while Farah Khan commented: "I agree. The Best."

Rishi Kapoor died at the age of 67 on April 30 in Mumbai. He had been battling leukemia for two years.