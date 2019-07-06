Amitabh Bachchan reminisced old times on off day

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says he did not do anything on an off day and reminisced about old times.

Big B on Friday tweeted a string of photographs of himself along with late veteran stars like Rajesh Khanna and Shashi Kapoor. He also posted a few stills from the film "Laawaris".

"When you get a freak off day from a schedule that works you non stop 'eternally'. You never know what to do. So I did nothing and reminisced old times," he captioned the images.

The thespian is currently shooting for "Gulabo Sitabo", which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana.

Big B will also be seen in "Brahmastra" and Tamil film "Uyarntha Manithan".