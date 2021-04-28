Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda says pandemic has ‘disproportionately’ impacted women and especially Indian women

New Delhi: Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, who is very passionate about women issues took to her Instagram to share a disturbing news that the pandemic has pushed back the road towards gender equality by 36 years.

Navya took to her Instagram stories on Tuesday (April 27) to share a news article by Forbes which talked about the disproportionate impact of COVID on women across the globe.

According to the report by Forbes, “The global effects of the pandemic have set women back on the road to equality. On its current trajectory, it will now take 135.6 years to close the gender gap worldwide. This is a steep increase from the previous Global Gender Gap Report, which predicted 99.5 years.”

It further read, “In other words, because of Covid-19, the time it will take for the gender gap to close grew by 36 years in the span of just 12 months. Progress may skip a generation.”

Navya captioned this article with the following words, “This pandemic has disproportionately impacted women. Especially working women! ESPECIALLY Indian women. Making gender equality a very very distant dream."

The 23-year-old is also the co-Founder of Aara Health and Founder of Project Naveli. While Aara is a women's health platform aiming to build awareness and services around feminine health in India, Project Naveli provides women with access to resources and opportunities that will allow for economic and social empowerment.

Navya is known to speak her mind, whether it be shutting up trolls or calling out a politician for their sexist comments.

Navya, who has a filmy connection from both her mother and father side of the family, is not interested in showbiz and wants to be a businesswoman.

Navya’s father, Nikhil Nanda is Raj Kapoor’s daughter Ritu Nanda’s son while her mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda is Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter.

Navya completed her graduation from Fordham University in New York in 2020 and since then has opened Aara Healthcare and Project Naveli. She also has a book club and is currently sharing COVID resources and information on her Instagram stories.