Navya Naveli Nanda 'shocked' at Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat's 'women in ripped jeans' comment, says 'change your mentality'

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has strongly reacted to the controversial statement made by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat.

Expressing her shock at the bizarre statement, Navya took to her Instagram handle and shared her picture in ripped jeans. She wrote: Wtf" before adding, "Change your mentality before changing our clothes because the only thing shocking here is the message comments like this send to society. Just."

For the unversed, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Tuesday said that women wearing ripped jeans set a bad example in society. He made the statement on the sidelines of a two-day workshop organised by the Uttarakhand State Commission for Protection of Child Rights in Dehradun.

"Kaynchi se sanskaar (culture by scissors) - showing bare knees, wearing ripped denim and looking like rich kids - these are the values being given now... If this kind of woman goes out in the society to meet people and solve their problems, what kind of message are we giving out to society, to our kids?" said the Chief Minister.

Rawat was recounting a conversation he had with a woman on an airplane, who was travelling with two her children. “She was sitting next to me so I spoke to her,” Rawat said, adding, “She was wearing gum boots and her jeans were torn at the knees.”

Netizens too reacted strongly to the controversial statement.