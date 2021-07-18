हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan shares unseen throwback picture, netizens find striking resemblance to 'Sonu Sood'

On Sunday (July 18), Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently shared a priceless throwback picture of his look test for the film 'Reshma Aur Shera' in 1969.

Amitabh Bachchan shares unseen throwback picture, netizens find striking resemblance to &#039;Sonu Sood&#039;
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Amitabh Bachchan, File Photo

New Delhi: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently shared a priceless throwback picture of his look test for the film 'Reshma Aur Shera' in 1969 on his Instagram. Fans were thrilled to see the unseen picture from Big B's younger days and many of them couldn't help but find striking similarities between him and actor Sonu Sood. In terms of appearance, fans were convinced that Sonu Sood bears resemblance to a younger Bachchan. 

Check out the throwback picture:

 

His granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda also commented on the picture with a heart emoji, as did actor Ranveer Singh with a star emoji.

On the work front, Amitabh will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’ which will also star Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. The film also has Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. He also has a part in Nag Ashwin’s untitled next starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. 

Then he will be also seen in Rumy Jafry’s ‘Chehre’ co-starring Emraan Hashmi and Rhea Chakraborty in lead roles.

