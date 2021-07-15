Navya Naveli Nanda shares glimpse of her picturesque living room, poses in chic white shirt! - See pics

New Delhi: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda recently shared a series of pictures of herself in a chic white shirt and high-waisted jeans with her fans on Instagram. Through the photos, fans also got a glimpse of her quaint living room and picturesque curtains in the background. Her striped, comfy couch was also unmissable! As usual, when Navya posted the photos, she received love from her besties Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor in the comments section.

Check out her latest clicks:

Navya's mother and Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan also commented on the post saying, "you clean up well" with a kiss face emoji.

She is the co-founder of Aara Health which is a women-centric health tech company. The venture was co-founded by three other young women Pragya Sahoo, Ahilya Mehta and Mallika Sahaney. The aim of the company is to provide scientifically backed healthcare products for women in India.

Apart from Aara Health, Navya is also the co-founder of Project Naveli which aims to provide women with access to resources and opportunities that will allow for economic and social empowerment.

The 23-year-old is very vocal on socio-economic issues and particularly feels deeply about women issues. During the pandemic, Navya used her social media platform to share a verified list of NGOs to donate to help COVID affected families and patients.

Despite having a filmy connection from both her mother and father side of the family, Navya is not interested in showbiz and wants to be a businesswoman.

Navya’s father, Nikhil Nanda is Raj Kapoor’s daughter Ritu Nanda’s son while her mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda is Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter.