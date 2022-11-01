Amitabh Bachchan trolled over latest post, netizens say 'kaisi naughty baatein kar rahe ho sir'!

New Delhi: After Bollywood legend, Amitabh Bachchan dropped a picture of himself with a quirky caption, fans have been having a meme fest on social media. Taking to Instagram, Amitabh, on Sunday dropped a picture which he captioned, "... the tongue can do a lot more than words."

In the picture, Amitabh could be seen posing with his tongue out and donning a blue printed shirt. Soon after the `Deewar` actor dropped the image, people swamped the comment section and dropped laughing emoticons.

"Naughty Amitji," a user commented. Another user wrote, "Kesi naughty baatien kar rahe ho sir", "Ghor kalyug chal rha hain!" another user wrote, "yaar bachchan ji iss umar mein ye sab," a comment reads. Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh was recently seen in a family entertainer film `GoodBye` alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta.

Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the film got a decent response from the audience at the box office. He will be next seen in an upcoming entertainer `Uunchai` alongside Anupam Kher and Boman Irani. Helmed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film is all set to hit the theatres on November 11, 2022.

Apart from that, he also has a pan-India film `Project K` along with Deepika Padukone and south actor Prabhas and `The Intern` in his kitty.