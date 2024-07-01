Advertisement
AMITABH BACHCHAN

Amitabh Bachchan Watches 'Kalki 2898 AD' With Son Abhishek Bachchan, Says 'Had Not Been Out For Years'

Big B has been garnering widespread love and praise for his performance as Immortal 'Ashwatthama'. 

|Last Updated: Jul 01, 2024, 11:55 AM IST|Source: ANI
Mumbai: Ever since 'Kalki 2898 AD' was released, fans and the film industry have been gushing over the performance of Amitabh Bachchan. On Sunday night, Big B stepped out to watch the movie with his son Abhishek and friends.

Taking to his blog, Big B shared a series of pictures from the movie date with his son Abhishek and friends. He also revealed that he watched 'Kalki' for the first time in theatres since its release. He headed for a late-night show on Sunday.

In the photos, the father-son duo seems to enjoy the movie.

"A Sunday of Sundays .. the well wishers at GOJ and then to Kalki with some friends to see on big screen .. seeing film for first time ..Had not been out for years .. but so satisfying to be out to witness all the progress .." he wrote on his blog.

Big B left Abhishek speechless with his performance in the film as is quite evident from Junior Bachchan's post on X handle.

He wrote, "#Kalki2898AD = mind blown emoji. And concluded by writing 'Wow!'.

Big B has been garnering widespread love and praise for his performance as Immortal 'Ashwatthama'. 'Kalki 2898 AD' saw a bumper opening.

As per the makers, the film raked in Rs 191.5 crore gross worldwide at the box office in all languages on its opening day. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD.

Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Disha Patani are also part of the film.The film is a mythology-inspired sci-fi extravaganza set in the future. Before the release of the film on June 27, the makers organised a grand event in Mumbai. During the event, Big B shared his working experience in the film and how he felt after listening to the script. He also appreciated the director of the film Nag Ashwin for coming up with such a great concept.

He said, "Nagi came and explained the idea of Kalki 2898 AD. After he left, I thought, what the hell is Nagi drinking? To think of something like this is absolutely outrageous. Some of the visuals that you have seen just now are unbelievable. To have somebody conceive a project that is so futuristic is amazing."

"No matter what Nag Ashwin thought of, he actually got all the material and effects to match his vision. It has been an amazing experience working for Kalki 2898AD which I will never forget," Big B added.
Actors Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur have cameos in the film.

