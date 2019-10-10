close

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan's 'Chehre' look revealed in special birthday video

The video concluded with the images morphing into Big B's character look from his film "Chehre".

Amitabh Bachchan&#039;s &#039;Chehre&#039; look revealed in special birthday video
Pic Courtesy: YouTube grab

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan turns 77 on October 11, and producer Anand Pandit paid tribute to the actor with a special video.

Pandit, who is the producer of Big B's upcoming film "Chehre", took to Twitter on the eve of the latter's birthday and uploaded a video collage, which is made of photographs of at least a hundred memorable characters portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan on screen.

The video concluded with the images morphing into Big B's character look from his film "Chehre".

"Zameen, Aasmaan, ujale, andhere, zinda rahenge..jism chale jaenge lekin chehre zinda rahenge," the video read.

Talking about this gesture, Pandit said: "There is no one like Mr Bachchan. Even before I met him, I was a dedicated fan and admired his work. When I met him and grew to known him, I came to admire the superlative human being that he is. We at Anand Pandit Motion Pictures felt that his birthday is the best time to reflect on his incredible body of work and the range of characters that he has portrayed on screen."

"Chehre" is a mystery thriller, which stars Big B with Emraan Hashmi. The film is directed by Rumi Jaffrey and produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited.

 

