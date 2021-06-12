Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda is a handsome hottie and his latest viral pics are solid proof!

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda has grown up to be a handsome hunk. His recent activity on Instagram has hogged a lot of attention. The dashing son of Shweta Bachchan Nanda deleted his old pictures and shared a few fresh ones on IG.

Agastya Nanda can be seen chilling with his friends and is looking super cool. Several celebs such as Abhishek Bachchan, Maheep Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar, and sister Navya Naveli Nanda dropped their comments on his timeline.

He has only 4 posts as of now on his IG account and 66K followers already.

Agastya Nanda made his IG debut last year and was welcomed on the social media platform by Suhana Khan, Alia Bhatt and Navya Naveli Nanda on his posts.

Agastya Nanda is Shweta and Nikhil Nanda's son. Nikhil hails from a prominent business family of Delhi. He graduated from Sevenoaks School, London where his sister Navya and Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan also studied.

Shah Rukh Khan's elder son Aryan Khan and Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda celebrated their graduation day at Sevenoaks School, London in 2016.