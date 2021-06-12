हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
agastya nanda

Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda is a handsome hottie and his latest viral pics are solid proof!

Agastya Nanda can be seen chilling with his friends and is looking super cool. Several celebs such as Abhishek Bachchan, Maheep Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar, and sister Navya Naveli Nanda dropped their comments on his timeline. 

Amitabh Bachchan&#039;s grandson Agastya Nanda is a handsome hottie and his latest viral pics are solid proof!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda has grown up to be a handsome hunk. His recent activity on Instagram has hogged a lot of attention. The dashing son of Shweta Bachchan Nanda deleted his old pictures and shared a few fresh ones on IG. 

Agastya Nanda can be seen chilling with his friends and is looking super cool. Several celebs such as Abhishek Bachchan, Maheep Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar, and sister Navya Naveli Nanda dropped their comments on his timeline. 

He has only 4 posts as of now on his IG account and 66K followers already. 

Agastya Nanda made his IG debut last year and was welcomed on the social media platform by Suhana Khan, Alia Bhatt and Navya Naveli Nanda on his posts.

Agastya Nanda is Shweta and Nikhil Nanda's son. Nikhil hails from a prominent business family of Delhi. He graduated from Sevenoaks School, London where his sister Navya and Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan also studied. 

Shah Rukh Khan's elder son Aryan Khan and Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda celebrated their graduation day at Sevenoaks School, London in 2016.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
agastya nandaagastya nanda picsNavya NandaAmitabh Bachchan's grandsonagastya nanda instagram
Next
Story

Raj Kundra finally breaks his silence on divorce with first wife Kavita Kundra, clarifies Shilpa Shetty wasn't the reason

Must Watch

PT5M49S

COVID-19: How the freezers for storing vaccines are made?