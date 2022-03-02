Amitabh Bachchan's 'heart pumping' tweet worries fans about his health, megastar clarifies cause in blog

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is an avid user of Twitter and often shares his views on the micro-blogging site connecting with his fans. One of his recent tweets left his followers a bit worried about his health.

Big B tweeted: T 4205 - heart pumping .. concerned .. and the hope. Soon after this many speculated and prayed for his speedy recovery. The megastar was quick to react to these health rumours and in his blog post clarified the real reason behind this 'heart pumping' tweet.

T 4205 - heart pumping .. concerned .. and the hope .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 27, 2022

Prayers for the Speedy recovery pic.twitter.com/esQD9cGfAt — Scientist..Anil Vasudev(@AnilLoveAB) February 27, 2022

He wrote: “Stress of the learning of lines and the fear of getting the performance right or at least acceptable was on test. But what was truly tested was the drive back from Madh Island, that sleepy secluded get away .. now no longer a get away from the city .. but a get away from it, the island, seclusion now .. no more the solitude , the silent winds..."

"..the soft lashes of the sea, the freedom of movement on the beaches, with not a bird in sight .. all gone .. structures and buildings .. and commerce ..left a fairly early wind up of work by 5:30 pm and got in to Jalsa .. at 8:30. It was also mentioned, “But another challenge awaits...Chelsea v Liverpool in the Final of the Co.. something.”

So basically, it was about Chelsea in Finals and the ongoing crisis between Ukraine and Russia.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in Jhund, a film based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of Nagpur’s NGO Slum Soccer. Jhund is directed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule.

He also has Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Other movies in the pipeline include Goodbye, Uyarndha Manithan, Uunchai, Project K, Runway 34, and Butterfly. The megastar will be also be seen in the Hindi remake of The Intern along with Deepika Padukone.