Amitabh Bachchan's latest post will make you go 'ROFL!'

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan, on Tuesday, dropped a hilarious picture of himself in pyjama on the sets of `Kaun Banega Crorepati`.

Taking to Instagram, the legendary actor gave a quirky caption. He wrote, "Pehanne ko de diya pyjama, laga sadi ko fada, aage choti jeb dedi, aur peeche laga hai nada."

In the picture, the `Don` actor was seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt that he paired with funky blue-white pyjamas. He was also seen carrying a blue scarf wrapped around his neck. The fashion sense of Big B resembles Ranveer Singh who is known for his quirky outfit choices and style. The veteran actor was all geared up for the shot.

Recently, the `Jhund` actor shared a throwback picture from the sets of his film `Trishul`. And captioned it, "fashions repeat .. glares of the 70` .. perhaps at the Mahurat of Trishul or Man ji film .. and I see today`s stars wearing similar"

Popularly known as Big B, Amitabh was rightly called the `Shahenshah` of Bollywood. He built his on-screen image as an `angry young man` by portraying aggressive roles in films like `Zanjeer`, `Muqaddar Ka Sikandar`, `Deewar` and `Kaala Patthar` to name a few.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh will be seen in Ayan Mukerji`s Brahmastra, which also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Nagarjuna. The film will release on September 9, 2022.

He is also a part of Vikas Bahl`s `Goodbye`, in which he will play the role of Bhaskar Prajapati. Apart from Amitabh, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta. He is also reuniting with Deepika Padukone for `The Intern` remake and `Project K`.

Apart from that, Big B has also wrapped up his shoot for his upcoming project `Uunchai` starring Parineeti Chopra, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani. The release date of the film is still awaited.

