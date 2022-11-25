Amitabh Bachchan's photo, voice can't be used without permission: Delhi HC

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday passed an interim order restraining the unauthorised use of personality attributes of actor Amitabh Bachchan, including his voice and image or any other trait exclusively identifiable with him, by any individual. The court's order came on a lawsuit by the veteran actor alleging exploitation of his “publicity rights as a celebrity” by several individuals, including the persons behind a “KBC lottery”.

Justice Navin Chawla said that it is undisputed that Bachchan is a well-known personality and is likely to suffer an irreparable loss and disrepute if relief is not granted at this stage. I am of the view that the plaintiff has made out a prima facie case for grant of ex parte interim relief, the judge said.

The court also directed telecom authorities to take action to pull down websites providing the content in violation of Bachchan's rights. The court also directed the telecom service providers to block access to telephone numbers circulating infringing messages.

Senior advocate Harish Salve said that the relief of injunction was sought not only against the individuals named in the lawsuit but also against “john doe” parties or unknown parties who may be exploiting Bachchan's publicity rights.

He said that besides the lottery, domain names were registered under the actor's name; there was “Amitabh Bachchan Video Call” and even t-shirts bearing his photographs.