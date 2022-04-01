Amitabh Bachchan's Pushpa post goes viral, Rashmika Mandanna reacts 'Sir hum jhukega nahi'!

New Delhi: The legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan with several projects in his kitty. An avid social media user that he is, the megastar recently shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the sets of his film Goodbye along with co-star Rashmika Mandanna.

Amitabh Bachchan put a single-word caption reading: Pushpa. Rashmika who played Srivalli in the film replied writing: "Sir hum #jhukeganahi." She shared the same picture on her account.

Pushpa: The Rise starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna saw stupendous success at the Box Office. Also, the songs and dialogues of the Telugu entertainer went viral on social media. The second part is in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Goodbye has been directed by Vikas Bahl and backed by Ekta Kapoor. It will be Rashmika's second Bollywood film after Mission Majnu, opposite Sidharth Malhotra.

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Nagraj Manjule's Jhund. He has Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and the remake of the Hollywood film The Intern, along with Deepika Padukone.