हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan's Pushpa post goes viral, Rashmika Mandanna reacts 'Sir hum jhukega nahi'!

Pushpa: The Rise starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna saw stupendous success at the Box Office. 

Amitabh Bachchan&#039;s Pushpa post goes viral, Rashmika Mandanna reacts &#039;Sir hum jhukega nahi&#039;!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan with several projects in his kitty. An avid social media user that he is, the megastar recently shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the sets of his film Goodbye along with co-star Rashmika Mandanna. 

Amitabh Bachchan put a single-word caption reading: Pushpa. Rashmika who played Srivalli in the film replied writing: "Sir hum #jhukeganahi." She shared the same picture on her account. 

Pushpa: The Rise starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna saw stupendous success at the Box Office. Also, the songs and dialogues of the Telugu entertainer went viral on social media. The second part is in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Goodbye has been directed by Vikas Bahl and backed by Ekta Kapoor. It will be Rashmika's second Bollywood film after Mission Majnu, opposite Sidharth Malhotra.

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Nagraj Manjule's Jhund. He has Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and the remake of the Hollywood film The Intern, along with Deepika Padukone.

 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Amitabh Bachchanrashmika mandannaPushpaSrivalliAllu Arjunrashmika mandanna pics
Next
Story

Sara Ali Khan and her 'Gaslight' co-star Vikrant Massey seek blessings at Nageshvara Jyotirlinga temple: See pics

Must Watch

PT6M22S

DNA: Only 'India' will stop Russia-Ukraine war?