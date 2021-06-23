हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ammy Virk

Ammy Virk, Sonam Bajwa to come up with new film 'Sher Bagga'

Popular Punjabi actors Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa will be seen sharing screen space once again in a new film, titled 'Sher Bagga'.

Ammy Virk, Sonam Bajwa to come up with new film &#039;Sher Bagga&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular Punjabi actors Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa will be seen sharing screen space once again in a new film, titled 'Sher Bagga'.

Announcing the news, Ammy took to Instagram and wrote, "Sat shri akaal ji saareyaan nu... WAHEGURU ji di kirpa naal agli film shuru karan lagge aaan kalll nu SHERBAGGA... pyaaar satkaaar deo." (With the blessings of Waheguruji, we are all set to work on our next film 'Sher Bagga'.)

'Sher Bagga' is written and directed by Jagdeep Sidhu. Ammy and Daljit Thind are producing it.

Sonam also shared the news on her Instagram handle. "So blessed and grateful. Working with my favourite people again," she wrote.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam Bajwa (@sonambajwa)

Ammy and Sonam have earlier worked together in several films -- including 'Nikka Zaildar', 'Puaada' and 'Muklawa'.

Meanwhile, Ammy is waiting for the release of his first Hindi movie '83', which is based on India's historic 1983 Cricket World Cup win. It also stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ammy VirkSonam BajwaPopular Punjabi actorsNew ReleaseSher BaggaDaljit Thind
Next
Story

Director Shamas Nawab Siddiqui takes a dig against the viral video of Anurag Kashyap and daughter Aaliyah

Must Watch

PT5M37S

Punjab Congress Incharge: Sonia Gandhi will decide who will lead the election