Amol Parashar records sleep stories as part of a mental wellness initiative

New Delhi: Actor Amol Parashar has lent his voice to the narrations of Sleep Stories, which is a collection of tales, designed to help make bedtime a more calming and relaxing experience. An initiative by a mental wellness start-up, Mindhouse, each story will be 30-minutes long and has been crafted with descriptive detail and soothing music.

Amol says, “Working on this project was a great experience. A good night’s sleep is all we crave for, and if I can help someone have that, it’s nothing less than an honour.”

Other than Amol, Bollywood actors Konkona Sensharma and Rahul Bose have also given voiceovers. The story collection comprises various genres, including classic folk tales reimagined, nature visualisations and a few original fiction stories.