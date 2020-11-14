हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
amol parashar

Amol Parashar records sleep stories as part of a mental wellness initiative

Amol says, “Working on this project was a great experience. A good night’s sleep is all we crave for, and if I can help someone have that, it’s nothing less than an honour.”

Amol Parashar records sleep stories as part of a mental wellness initiative

New Delhi: Actor Amol Parashar has lent his voice to the narrations of Sleep Stories, which is a collection of tales, designed to help make bedtime a more calming and relaxing experience. An initiative by a mental wellness start-up, Mindhouse, each story will be 30-minutes long and has been crafted with descriptive detail and soothing music.

Amol says, “Working on this project was a great experience. A good night’s sleep is all we crave for, and if I can help someone have that, it’s nothing less than an honour.”

Other than Amol, Bollywood actors Konkona Sensharma and Rahul Bose have also given voiceovers. The story collection comprises various genres, including classic folk tales reimagined, nature visualisations and a few original fiction stories.

 

Tags:
amol parasharsleep storiesMental health awarenessMental health
Next
Story

Children's Day 2020: Child actors look back at favourite memories
  • 87,73,479Confirmed
  • 1,29,188Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,20,41,515Confirmed
  • 12,82,184Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M34S

PM Narendra Modi celebrates Diwali at Rajasthan’s Longewala Post