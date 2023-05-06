Amrita Arora Averts Oops Moment In Red Hot Dress As She Quickly Covers Up Her Neckline While Getting Papped - Watch

New Delhi: Actress Amrita Arora was recently spotted wearing a red hot sizzling dress, looking fab. She was seen along with her hubby Shakeel Ladakh as the duo was headed out for a dinner outing. Malaika Arora's sister was captured by paps while she was getting out of the car and averted her oops moment.

Famous celebrity pap Viral Bhayani took to social media and posted a video with the caption: Our favourite #amritaarora after ages. Good to see her back...she is so gorgeous That purse of her with spikes ..main dar gaya.

Amrita Arora managed to cover her deep neckline as the flashlights were on her. Many people commented on th timeline and trolled the star. However, others dropped some positive vibes too.

Amrita kickstarted her career as VJ for MTV much like her sister. The stunner made her Bollywood debut in 2002 opposite Fardeen Khan in the film, Kitne Door Kitne Paas. Her first successful movie was action comedy, Awara Paagal Deewana.

She appeared in Speed and Red: The Dark Side, also starring Aftab Shivdasani and Celina Jaitley. In 2009, her releases were Deha and Team the Force. She was seen in a supporting role in Kambakth Ishq, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.