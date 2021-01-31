Amrita Arora receives warm wishes from Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora on her birthday

New Delhi: Actress Amrita Arora celebrated her birthday on Sunday (January 31). Her sister Malaika Arora was among the first to post wishes for the birthday girl.

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor also took to social media to post special wishes for their close friend.

Malaika Arora posted two pictures with her sister and penned an adorable note in the caption. She wrote, “Always by ur side my little sis,watching over you. May we always laugh ,cry,fight,gup,eat,cook,travel together . Love u loads, happy birthday @amuaroraofficial.”

While Karisma Kapoor uploaded a picture of Amrita with a simple birthday wish, Kareena Kapoor shared a priceless moment and added a humorous caption explaining what was happening in the picture.

“This picture says it all... while you're tripping over for the 100th time, I am pouting for the paps. But my girl, you know I have your back till eternity. You know you are my golden girl forever (swipe to the next picture to know what I mean), my soul sista, my bestest friend forever... and ok I promise to help you when you fall for the 101st time...Happy birthday my Amolas... keep the red flowing always.”

Check out Kareena and Karisma’s posts below:

Amrita Arora also received loads of love and wishes from celebrities who liked and dropped a comment on the birthday post Malaika Arora shared. Farah Khan, Twinkle Khanna, and Maheep Kapoor were among the many celebrities who posted wishes for the actress in the comments section of Malaika Arora’s post