Amrita Rao

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol share first glimpse of baby boy, name him Veer!

Amrita and Anmol got married in 2016 after dating each other for nearly 7 years. 

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Amrita Rao and hubby RJ Anmol became proud parents to a baby boy on November 1, 2020. Daddy cool RJ Anmol took to social media and shared the first glimpse of their baby boy along with introducing him to the word as Veer. 

Amrita and Anmol got married in 2016 after dating each other for nearly 7 years. The pictures of Amrita flaunting her baby bump flooded the internet and finally the news of her expecting came out.

The couple keeps their personal life under wraps. Several fan clubs shared the image and congratulated the actress.

On the work front, Amrita Rao was last seen in 'Thackeray' where she played Meena Tai Thackeray and received all the love from fans. 

 

 

