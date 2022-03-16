Amrita Rao, RJ Anmol share FIRST photo from their secret ‘Vivah’, reveal details

New Delhi: Actress Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol got secretly married on May 15, 2014, only in the presence of their immediate family. The two revealed the same two years later in 2016. The couple opted to keep it a secret so that Amrita’s career is not affected. Now, the two have spilled the beans on the same in an episode titled Vivah on their YouTube channel ‘Couple of Things - Amrita Rao I RJ Anmol’. In the video, the couple was dressed in their wedding attires. Their family was also present with them and recollected their memories of their wedding.

In the video, Amrita and Anmol shared various photographs from their D-Day. Their marriage took place in ISCKON temple in Pune.They also revealed that they divided their wedding expenses 50-50 and kept it simple. Amrita did not wear a designer lehenga for the ceremony but opted for a red saree instead. Anmol's entire wedding trousseau cost around just Rs 2000-2500.

Much before Dia Mirza, Amrita and Anmol also had female priest(s) performing their wedding. Anmol revealed in the video that it was Amrita’s idea.

Amrita’s sister Preetika Rao shared in the video that she was shooting for the TV show ‘Beintehaa’ when Amrita’s wedding took place. She also reminisced how she was denied five-day off that she asked on the pretext of attending a cousin’s wedding. “Samajh lo meri shadi hai (think as if I am getting married)”, she had to tell her show team that also made them suspicious.

Fans loved the glimpse of ‘Vivah’ actress’s secret wedding. Commenting on the YouTube video one fan wrote, “OMG..Just amazing The concept of 50-50 budget sharing was outstanding. And I love simplistic way of Wedding Ceremonies.

I also dreamed #Vivah like this but within my budget”. Another one commented, “Very beautiful wedding album....God bless you both... mostly celebrities shadi bahut pomp and show se karte hai....but u guys r so natural…”

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol are parents to son Veer, who they welcomed on November 1, 2020.