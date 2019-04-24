Amrita Rao wants to explore darker emotions onscreen

Mumbai: Actress Amrita Rao says she wants to explore darker emotions onscreen with dark and different characters.

"I have been doing a lot of reading after 'Thackeray' but I have to mention that most of the roles I am offered so far, is something I have already done. And honestly, I do not want to repeat myself as a performer," Amrita told IANS.

"I am looking forward to playing something grey, something that is real, nuanced and where the audience can discover a new Amrita," added the actress, who received the Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award for the bilingual film "Thackeray".

She essayed the role of Meena Tai Thackeray in the biopic of late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray.

"It is easy to typecast and offer me a role which they (filmmakers) have already seen me in. But I am kicked about playing a role in a thriller. I want to play something dark and different. Being an ardent follower of thrillers and strong story-driven films, I have a desire to work with two filmmakers now -- Sriram Raghavan and Ritesh Batra," she said.

However, the "Vivah" star believes the trend of typecasting is going away.

"In the last few years, experimental, strong stories have done so well in the business as compared to formula films with stereotypical characters, that filmmakers are bound to invest in well-written stories. Perhaps that is why this is the golden time for storyteller and performers," said the actress.

Having started her career in 2002 in Bollywood with "Ab Ke Baras", Amrita later appeared in films like "Ishq Vishq", "Main Hoon Na", "Vivah" and "Welcome to Sajjanpur". She accepted the Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award for "Thackeray" on Sunday.