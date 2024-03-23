Amy Jackson And Fiancée Ed Westwick Hosted Engagement Dinner Party

Actor and model Amy Jackson, known for her roles in Bollywood movies including Akshay Kumar's 'Singh is Bliing' and 'Ekk Deewana Tha' opposite Prateik Babbar, recently announced her engagement to actor Ed Westwick, popular for his roles in shows like 'Gossip Girl' and 'White Gold.'

The actor, on Friday, took to her Instagram account to share beautiful pictures from the event. She gave her fans a peek inside their engagement dinner party, adding to the excitement surrounding their upcoming marriage.

The Couple were spotted leaving 1 Hotel Mayfair last night in my exclusive snap as they headed to their bash at French restaurant L’Atelier Robuchon.

Amy Jackson shares pictures from the dinner party , In the first picture, the couple is locked in a tender, romantic dance. The second picture paints a scene of elegance, with a beautifully decorated dinner table with flowers, candles, and twinkling lights, setting the perfect backdrop for the celebration.The third picture captures a precious moment as Amy shares a joyous embrace with her son, Andreas. In the final picture, the couple shares a passionate kiss.

She made her relationship with Ed Westwick Instagram official. Ed is also an actor. He is best known for his role in hit U.S drama 'Gossip Girl'. Ed Westwick proposed to actress Amy Jackson, while on a skiing holiday in Gstaad, Switzerland, at the start of the year .

Amy earlier dated George Panayiotou for quite some time. The two got engaged in 2019 and welcomed their son in September of the same year.

Reportedly, the couple parted ways in 2021, ( Inputs : ANI)