Amy Jackson Gets Cosy With Boyfriend Ed Westwick On A Date Night - Watch

The 'Singh is Bliing' actress Amy Jackson had shared a romantic picture with Actor Ed Westwick on social media confirming her relationship in 2022. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 04:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Amy Jackson is exploring Mumbai these days with boyfriend Ed Westwick
  • Amy donned a bold see-through outfit

Amy Jackson Gets Cosy With Boyfriend Ed Westwick On A Date Night - Watch Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Amy Jackson is exploring Mumbai these days with Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick. The couple stepped out for a dinner date recently and the paps spotted them. Clearly, the good-looking duo just couldn't keep their hands off each other. Known for her looks, Amy glowed in a bold see-through outfit. 

Recently, Ed had dropped some steamy pictures with Amy, clicked in front of the Gateway of India. Earlier, Ed posted a glimpse of his luncheon with Amy. 

 

A post shared by Ed Westwick (@edwestwick)

It was on June 6, 2022, when Amy Jackson had confirmed her relationship with Ed. The 'Singh is Bliing' actress had shared a romantic picture with him on social media. Eversince, the duo has been setting some major couple goals for everyone to bask on. 

