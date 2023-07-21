Amy Jackson Gets Cosy With Boyfriend Ed Westwick On A Date Night - Watch

New Delhi: Actress Amy Jackson is exploring Mumbai these days with Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick. The couple stepped out for a dinner date recently and the paps spotted them. Clearly, the good-looking duo just couldn't keep their hands off each other. Known for her looks, Amy glowed in a bold see-through outfit.

Recently, Ed had dropped some steamy pictures with Amy, clicked in front of the Gateway of India. Earlier, Ed posted a glimpse of his luncheon with Amy.

It was on June 6, 2022, when Amy Jackson had confirmed her relationship with Ed. The 'Singh is Bliing' actress had shared a romantic picture with him on social media. Eversince, the duo has been setting some major couple goals for everyone to bask on.