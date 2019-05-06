Amy Jackson gets engaged to boyfriend George Panayiotou

New Delhi: Actress Amy Jackson, who announced her pregnancy a few days ago, has officially got engaged to her longtime boyfriend George Panayiotou. The couple threw an engagement bash in London, which was attended by their close friends and family.

George looked dapper in an all-white suit while Amy looked super chic in a monochrome dress. A few pictures and videos from their bash have gone viral on social media.

Earlier, Amy took to her Instagram to announce the arrival of their first child. She wrote, "I’ve been waiting to shout it from the rooftops, and today, being Mother’s Day couldn’t be more perfect… I already love you more than anything in this world, the purest most honest love. We can’t wait to meet you our little Libra one.” (sic)

Amy Jackson has featured mostly in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi film industry and has proved her mettle as an actress.

She was seen in Evadu, which had Ram Charan Tej in lead role and Allu Arjun in a cameo. After 2.O, she hasn’t signed for any films and looks like she will be taking a break from films for some time from now.