Amy Jackson 'honours' Cannes film festival in new post

Mumbai: To honour Cannes Film Festival, which has been postponed in the wake of COVID-19, actress Amy Jackson plans to get dolled up and watch a couple of the films that premiered last year at the annual gala.

Amy, who attended the festival in 2017, took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself from the prestigious festival's red carpet event.

Alongside the image, she wrote: "Cannes you not!' Like everything else, the film festival is cancelled this year. From East to West, film productions are on hold for the foreseeable future but we're lucky enough to have so many incredible films and series to keep us going all from the comfort of our own home!!"

"So in honour of the festival, I'm going to get dolled up and throw on a couple of the films that premiered last year, starting with 'Portrait of a Lady on Fire' Any other mega movie suggestions?! #cannesfilmfestival rewind," she added.

The 2020 Cannes Film Festival will not take place in June due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The organisers are busy exploring different options to conduct the festival later this year.

The organisers also mention that the festival can't go ahead "in its original form" due to the coronavirus crisis, reports variety.com.

On the acting front, Amy's last big release was the Rajinikanth-starrer "2.0" in 2018, which was released in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu versions.