An actor par excellence - Sushant Singh Rajput leaves behind an unmatched cinematic legacy!

New Delhi: In a shocking development, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide and left for a different world. This news sent shock waves across the nation including friends, fans, family and fellow industry colleagues.

Born on January 21, 1986, in Patna, Bihar, Sushant has four elder sisters, one of whom happens to be a state-level cricketer. His family moved to New Delhi in 2000, where he attended the Kulachi Model School.

He cleared as many as eleven engineering exams, ranking seventh all over India in the All India Engineering Entrance Exam. He then enrolled at the Delhi College of Engineering, where he studied Mechanical Engineering.

While he was still in his third year of engineering, he joined Shiamak Davar's dance academy after which he started attending Barry John`s drama school. In 2005, he also performed at the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in Australia. He eventually dropped out of college to pursue his acting career.

Sushant's mother died under tragic circumstances in 2002, leaving him devastated.

In fact, his last Instagram post was dedicated to his mother with heartbreaking words hinting at his possible state of mind.

Sushant's debut TV show was 2008 hit daily soap 'Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil', followed by Zee TV's popular show Pavitra Rishta by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji's Telefilms.

After a successful TV career, he moved to Bollywood with Abhishek Kapoor`s 2013 release Kai Po Che!, which is based on Chetan Bhagat`s novel The 3 Mistakes of My Life.

With his debut movie being a commercial and critical success, the actor was cast in Yash Raj Films` romantic comedy Shuddh Desi Romance. He was then seen in Rajkumar Hirani`s sci-fi comedy PK co-starring Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma, where he played a minor role.

He then did Dibakar Banerjee`s 2015 release Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! Portraying the character of arguably India`s most successful cricketing captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Sushant was seen in Neeraj Pandey`s biopic drama M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story co-starring Kiara Advani and Disha Patani in 2016. The movie went on to become a commercial success and Sushant`s performance won him a Filmfare Award nomination for Best Actor.

Sushant was roped in by Dinesh Vijan to play the lead opposite Kriti Sanon in his 2017 romance Raabta.

He was last seen Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kedarnath', 'Sonchiriya', and more recently successful release by Nitesh Tiwari's 'Chhichhore'.

Sushant was earlier in a relationship with TV and film actress Ankita Lokhande. However, the couple parted ways after being together a few years.

An actor par excellence, Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise has left a huge void in cinematic space.

You will be missed SSR.

May his soul rest in eternal peace!