An impressed Amitabh Bachchan announces son Abhishek Bachchan as his 'heir', writes 'keh diya toh keh diya'

New Delhi: Amitabh Bachchan, in a recent blog and Twitter post, declared his on Abhishek Bachchan as his official heir. The megastar, it seems, was superbly impressed to see Abhishek Bachchan's performance in the trailer of his upcoming film 'Dasvi'.

Taking to Twitter, he shared a link to the trailer and along with it wrote, "Mere bete, bete hone se tum mere uttradhikari nahi hoge. Jo mere uttradhikari honge, wo mere bete honge (My son, you won't become my heir by virtue of being my son. Those who will be my heir, will be my sons). - Harivansh Rai Bachchan."

He added, "Abhishek, tum mere uttradhikari hoge, bus keh diya toh keh diya (You will be my heir. I have said it.).

After reading the heartwarming post by his father, Abhishek said, "Love you, Pa. Always and eternally."

Take a look at his post:

Love you, Pa. Always and eternally. — Abhishek (@juniorbachchan) March 23, 2022

Abhishek Bachchan's upcoming venture Dasvi trailer released on March 23 and is garnering a lot of praise right now.

The social comedy tells the story of Ganga Ram Chaudhary, an anpadh, corrupt and dil se desi politician who finds a nayi chunauti in prison: education

Dinesh Vijan present, Dasvi. A Maddock Films production, directed by Tushar Jalota, starring Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur among others, produced by Dinesh Vijan and Bake My Cake Films, streaming on Jio Cinema and Netflix from April 7, 2022.