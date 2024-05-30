Advertisement
ANANT AMBANI-RADHIKA MERCHANT WEDDING

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 30, 2024, 01:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Anant Ambani And Radhika Merchant's Wedding To Solemnise On July 12 - Check Venue, Dress Code And Invitation Card Inside Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: All eyes right now are on the high profile second pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani And Radhika Merchant aboard a luxury cruise. From Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and wife Sakshi - all jetted off to the picturesque Italy to enjoy the 4-day long festivity. 

ANANT AMBANI-RADHIKA MERCHANT WEDDING DATE

The first pre-wedding celebration took place in Jamnagar, Gujarat earlier this year, which saw the who's who of the glamour world in attendance. Anant and Radhika will tie the knot in Mumbai on July 12 this year. ANI shared the details along with the wedding invitation card. 

Anant Ambani and Radhika’s wedding will be held in Mumbai on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC. Wedding to be performed in accordance with the traditional Hindu Vedic way.

ANANT AMBANI-RADHIKA MERCHANT WEDDING INVITE

The main wedding ceremonies will start on Friday, 12th July with the auspicious Shubh Vivah or wedding function. Saturday, 13th July will be the day of Shubh Aashirwad or Divine Blessings. Sunday, 14th July, will be the Mangal Utsav or the Wedding Reception.

Check this space for all latest updates.

 

