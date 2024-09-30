Ananya Panday Admits She Loves Being In Love Amid Dating Rumours With Walker Blanco

Mumbai: Ananya Panday is reportedly dating an American model named Walker Blanco. The reports started doing the rounds ever since she attended Ambani's wedding and reportedly introduced him as her boyfriend. Ananya who is busy promoting her next film CTRL recently in an interview with Humans Of Bombay spoke about how she likes being in love all the time. “I just love being in love. I love old-school, proper, hardcore belonging to one-person sort of relationships. That’s the way I look at it, but I’m also very non-judgmental of the way people conduct their relationships surrounding me. I don’t understand a lot of it, as you said, the terms. What does it mean?".

A few days ago, a video went viral where the actress was seen cutting her rumoured beau Walker’s call,” I’ve given up at this point. I’ve realized that the more I try to hide something or be sneaky, the more I get caught doing it. So. I’ve just let go now. Whatever! I don’t care now. I’m not trying to hide anything.”

Ananya Panday was earlier in a relationship with Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur. The couple parted ways after being in a relationship for 3 years. Earlier Ananya was linked with Kartik Aaryan and Ishaan Khattar.