Ananya Panday clocks 3 years in Bollywood - From SOTY 2 to Gehraiyaan!

New Delhi: The young and peppy actress Ananya Panday has completed 3 years in Bollywood. With her varied roles in a short span of time, the girl-next-door has had an interesting cinematic journey so far.

Ananya made her starry debut in ‘Student Of The Year 2’ with Tara Sutaria opposite Tiger Shroff and then got ‘Pati Patni Aur Voh 2’ in the same year with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar.

However, her part in ‘Gehraiyaan’ co-starring Deepika Padukone and Sidhant Chaturvedi got her high praise. Ananya Panday is hailed as a youth inspiration and this is one of the reasons why she is the face of many prominent brands.

Ananya Panday took to her social media stories and uploaded videos that were shared by one of the fan clubs. Showing gratitude toward the love she has continuously received, the actress jots down “3 Years Since Student Of The Year 2 Released! 3 Years Of Me Living My Dreams Every Single Day Nothing But Gratitude”

She also added, "I have a long way to go.. but I'm grateful for all the love you guys give me. I promise to work very very hard and make you proud "

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday is currently gearing up for the release of Liger next to Vijay Deverakonda.