Ananya Panday Drops Sexy Mirror Selfies in Bikinis, Flaunts Perfect Abs

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Ananya Panday is always acing her style game with her bold and glamorous fashion statements. Ananya often makes heads turn with her amazing fashion sense. Ananya slays in both ethnic as well as western attires and gets hailed for her glam quotient. The girl maintains her lean physique by doing yoga and attending pilates sessions.

Ananya, who is often regarded as the style icon of Gen-Z, on Friday, shared a series of random selfies on social media. The photos show her striking random clicks, either taking selfies in bikinis or holding a professional camera to click pictures.

The first photo shows her posing in a chequered yellow bikini, whereas the second one shows her relaxing on a bed in what seems to be a hotel room.

The third photo shows her holding a professional camera against the background of the mountain.

In less than an hour, the pictures amassed over a lakh likes on the photo-sharing application, impressing fans and celebrities alike. As soon as the post caught the attention of Tania Shroff, she expressed, "We love random" in the comment section.

Meanwhile, Ananya's mother Bhavana Pandey wrote, "Random plans and random clicks are far better than organized things."

This came just days after Ananya dropped her January photo dump on the social media platform. For the Bollywood diva, the first month of the year passed away quickly but it ended up leaving her with a bag full of delicious and fun memories.

From catching up with friends to devouring 'Gajar Ka Halwa', Salon sessions or making new furry companions, Ananya stated, "January was cute but quick." Take a quick glimpse of how she spent the entire month below:

In terms of work, she was last seen alongside Vijay Deverakonda in the pan-Indian sports actioner 'Liger'. She is now gearing up to share the screen space with her 'Gehraiyaan' co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in Arjun Varain Singh's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan'. Ananya Panday will also team up with Ayushmann Khurrana for the sequel of 'Dream Girl.'