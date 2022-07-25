Ananya Panday enjoys perfect Sunday night, says 'coffee, cake and...'

New Delhi: There`s no better way to end the day with delicious food and a good read. `Student of the Year 2` actor Ananya Panday shared a glimpse of her perfect Sunday, in her recent picture.

Taking to Instagram stories, Ananya shared a picture of cake, coffee and a `Club you to death` book by Anuja Chauhan."Coffee, cake and a delicious read," Ananya captioned the post.

Ananya stepped into the Bollywood industry with her debut film `Student of the Year 2` opposite Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Ananya was last seen in Shakun Batra`s `Gehraiyaan` released on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime alongside Deepika Padukone, and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will now be stepping into the Telegu film industry with her latest film `Liger`, opposite actor Vijay Deverakonda.

The first song `Akdi Pakdi` from the much-anticipated pan-India film `Liger`, starring Ananya and Vijay, was recently unveiled. The song is an upbeat track with impressive dancing prowess shown by the leading duo. Its video begins with Vijay and Ananya riding a bike while she lies on the fuel tank. Soon after, Ananya blows a kiss at Vijay, the beat drops and the scene changes.

`Liger` marks Vijay`s debut in Hindi cinema and the `Khaali Peeli` actor`s first multi-lingual film. The makers of the film also unveiled a poster of the lead actor Vijay who is standing naked with a bouquet of red roses in his hand. The poster got viral on social media and fans appreciated the `Arjun Reddy` actor for his transformation.

Helmed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by Karan Johar `Liger` is all set to hit theatres on August 25, 2022, after getting multiple delays due to COVID-19. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Apart from `Liger`, the daughter of Chunky Panday will also feature in Arjun Varain Singh`s ` Kho Gaye Hum Kahan`. The film stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourava and is written by Singh, along with Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti. It follows the story of three friends.