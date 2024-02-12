New Delhi: Actress Neha Dhupia organized a house party where several celebrities had graced the occassion. Oozing charm and elegance was none other than - Ananya Panday. Exuding grace in black, Ananya wore a black spaghetti-strapped black ankle-length bodycon maxi dress.

Ananya styled the dress with embellished black pumps, a matching clutch, a necklace. The diva chose to keep her tresses in a centre-parted open locks. Along with her, the house party was graced by Karan Johar, Riteish Deshmukh, Kartik Aaryan, and many others.

Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia is one of the most loved celebrities in the film industry. She recently hosted a party at her house in Mumbai. The house party was graced by several Bollywood celebrities. Ananya Panday, Karan Johar, Riteish Deshmukh, Kartik Aaryan, Agastya Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda, Vidya Balan, and her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma.

Recently, Ananya Panday visited Paris for work. Interestingly, she was accompanied by her mother Bhavana Pandey, friend Suhana Khan and Gauri Khan. In one of the images, Suhana, Ananya, Gauri and Bhavana can be seen bonding over food. The other picture shows, the mother-daughter jodis posing together in stylish winter clothes.

Ananya was in Paris for a fashion week, where she made heads turn with her showstopper look for fashion designer Rahul Mishra. Ananya walked the ramp in a couture look by Mishra from his Superheroes collection, which is an ode to the pivotal role played by insects in our biodiversity.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Ananya recently impressed everyone recently impressed the audience with her stint in Netflix's film 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'