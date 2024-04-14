Advertisement
NewsLifestylePeople
SHRADDHA KAPOOR

Ananya Panday Feels Like A 'Star' Thanks To Shraddha Kapoor; Here's Why

On Saturday, Ananya shared a video featuring a dainty gold necklace adorned with star charms.

|Last Updated: Apr 14, 2024, 10:41 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Ananya Panday Feels Like A 'Star' Thanks To Shraddha Kapoor; Here's Why (Image : Instagram )

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday, who shares a close bond with actress Shraddha Kapoor, recently shared a glimpse of a lovely gift sent by the latter.

Taking to her Instagram stories on , Ananya posted a video showcasing a delicate gold necklace adorned with star charms.

The 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' actress also thanked her bestie Shraddha for the thoughtful gesture.

Sharing the clip, the actress wrote, "Thank you @shraddhakapoor. I feel like a star." The 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' actress was quick to respond to her post with "You beauty!"

On the work front, Shraddha was last seen in director Luv Ranjan's 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar' opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

She will be next seen in the horror comedy 'Stree 2' alongside RajKumar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurrana.

'Stree' was released in 2018 and was declared a blockbuster hit. The sequel will be out in theatres in August this year.

Ananya, on the other hand, was last seen 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' alongside Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi, is now gearing up for her upcoming ventures, 'Control' and 'The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair.' Additionally, she is set to captivate audiences with her presence in the upcoming show 'Call Me Bae.'   (ANI)

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Cong stands with anti-national forces, says Modi
DNA Video
DNA: Historic 'Surya Tilak' Of Ramlalla On Ram Navami
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan Army attack on police station
DNA Video
DNA: How did Bengaluru blast terrorists reach Bengal?
DNA Video
DNA: Shocking report on govt doctor's prescription
DNA Video
DNA: Will it be mandatory for children to also wear helmets?
DNA Video
DNA: Israeli strike kills three sons of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh
DNA Video
DNA: Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirms India visit
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for Haryana bus accident?
DNA Video
DNA: Big Cyber Fraud related to Board Exams