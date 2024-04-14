Bollywood actor Ananya Panday, who shares a close bond with actress Shraddha Kapoor, recently shared a glimpse of a lovely gift sent by the latter.

Taking to her Instagram stories on , Ananya posted a video showcasing a delicate gold necklace adorned with star charms.

The 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' actress also thanked her bestie Shraddha for the thoughtful gesture.

Sharing the clip, the actress wrote, "Thank you @shraddhakapoor. I feel like a star." The 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' actress was quick to respond to her post with "You beauty!"

On the work front, Shraddha was last seen in director Luv Ranjan's 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar' opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

She will be next seen in the horror comedy 'Stree 2' alongside RajKumar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurrana.

'Stree' was released in 2018 and was declared a blockbuster hit. The sequel will be out in theatres in August this year.

Ananya, on the other hand, was last seen 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' alongside Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi, is now gearing up for her upcoming ventures, 'Control' and 'The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair.' Additionally, she is set to captivate audiences with her presence in the upcoming show 'Call Me Bae.' (ANI)