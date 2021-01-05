हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday flaunts her flawless figure with throwback bikini pic

The actress reminices about her time in the Maldives by uploading a new picture from her vacation

Ananya Panday flaunts her flawless figure with throwback bikini pic
Credit: Instagram/ @ananyapanday

New Delhi: Actress Ananya Panday spent her New Year on vacation in the Maldives and shared glimpses of the gorgeous island nation from her verified Instagram account. The actress is back home but claims she is ‘mentally still in the Maldives’.

The actress was spotted leaving for her vacation with rumoured boyfriend Ishaan Khatter. Over the duration of her picture-perfect vacation, she shared several moments of herself enjoying the beauty of the blue ocean.

Ananya Panday posted a new picture to her Instagram story and wrote on the picture “Back home but mentally still here.” In this throwback picture, she sports a blue bikini and a fringed coverall with sunglasses as she poses by the beach.

Take a look at what she posted in her story:

Ananya Panday poses by the beach

 

Actress Ananya Panday, daughter of Chunky Pandey, recently started her acting career and shows promise as one of the upcoming stars in Bollywood. She made her debut with the film 'Student of the Year 2'.

In terms of work, Ananya was seen in the recently released film "Khaali Peeli". She will next be seen in Shakun Batra's untitled directorial with Deepika Padukone, and "Fighter" co-starring Vijay Deverakonda.

 

