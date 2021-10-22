Ananya Panday grilled for 4 hours, summoned for third time on drugs chats with Aryan Khan

NEW DELHI: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned actor Ananya Pandey again on Monday (October 25) for a third round of questioning in a WhatsApp chat related to Aryan Khan drugs case. The summon to Ananya has been issued by the NCB based on the chats retrieved from Aryan Khan's phone.

Accompanied by her actor-father Chunky Pandey, Ananya visited NCB office for two consecutive days, on Thursday and Friday, to record her statement in connection with Aryan Khan drugs case. According to reports, Ananya was questioned for about 4 hours on Friday by the NCB.

During the questioning yesterday, the actor denied the allegations of supplying and consuming drugs. As per the NCB sources, Ananya denied the allegation of supplying drugs to Aryan Khan, who is accused in the case, and said that she has never consumed drugs.

"The chats recovered from Aryan Khan's mobile phone reveal that in 2018-19, she helped supply drugs to Aryan thrice by providing him the numbers of drug dealers," NCB sources told ANI. "Ananya denied the supply related talks in the chat conversation and told the NCB officials that she has never consumed or supplied drugs," sources added.

Aryan was arrested by NCB sleuths on October 2 during a raid at Mumbai cruise ship, which was on its way to Goa. Aryan's bail hearing was put off by the Bombay High Court on Thursday till October 26.