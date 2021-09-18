हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday is a hot mess in a black bikini and classic pout selfie, see viral pic!

On the work front, Ananya Panday will be seen in filmmaker Shakun Batra's untitled next with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi and a Pan-India film titled Liger alongside south superstar Vijay Deverkonda.

Ananya Panday is a hot mess in a black bikini and classic pout selfie, see viral pic!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood generation next star Ananya Panday has a massive fan following on social media. She took to Instagram recently and dropped a bomb of a hot mess picture from Maldives. 

Rocking a black two-piece, Ananya Panday makes a classic pout for her selfie. Take a look here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya  (@ananyapanday)

On the work front, Ananya Panday will be seen in filmmaker Shakun Batra's untitled next with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi and a Pan-India film titled Liger alongside south superstar Vijay Deverkonda.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya  (@ananyapanday)

Recently, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav's new venture Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, backed by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby was announced. The film will be the directorial debut of Arjun Varain Singh and is billed as a coming of "digital" age" story of three friends in Mumbai.

Ananya Panday entered Bollywood with Dharma Productions' ‘The Student Of The Year 2’ alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. She is the daughter of actor Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday. 

 

 

