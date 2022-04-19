New Delhi: Actress Ananya Panday has been keeping busy as she juggles between her two upcoming projects - Zoya Akhtar’s ‘ Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ and Karan Johar’s ‘Liger’. Both are big banner films that will let Ananya display her acting chops after her last performance in Shakun Batra’s ‘Gehraiyaan’, for which she received appreciation.

‘Liger’ is a pan-India film where Ananya will be starring opposite south superstar, Vijay Deverakonda. The film will also feature international boxing legend, Mike Tyson. Whereas in Excel Production’s ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, Ananya will be seen with her Gehraiyaan co-star, Siddhant Chaturvedi and also ‘White Tiger’ fame actor Adarsh Gourav.

As per a source, "Ananya only recently started shooting for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and has a months long schedule in front of her. The team had been doing a lot of preps and workshops since before the shoot started. On any single day she gets off from the shoot, she uses it to dub for Liger or sometimes even on the same days when possible."

The source adds, "All this is happening simultaneously with preps ongoing for her performance at an upcoming award function. She is very dedicated when it comes to her work that way and always prioritises it."

Ananya Panday is daughter of actor Chunky Panday. She made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with Karan Johar’s ‘Student of the Year 2’.