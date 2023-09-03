trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2657133
ANANYA PANDAY

Ananya Panday Mercilessly Trolled For Her Outfit At Gadar 2 Success Bash, Netizens Call It 'Hideous'

Ananya wore a lilac top with an olive green skirt featuring a big flower-like attachment, she styled her outfit with a pair of chic heels but netizens couldn't relate to the outfit much.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Sep 03, 2023, 11:23 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Ananya Panday Mercilessly Trolled For Her Outfit At Gadar 2 Success Bash, Netizens Call It 'Hideous' Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel's 'Gadar 2' broke many records at the box office. A success party was organised for the same and most of the Bollywood showed up to cheer the team up. Everyone was dressed glamorously but the one that did not land well amongst the netizens is Ananya Panday.

Ananya wore a lilac top with an olive green skirt featuring a big flower-like attachment, she styled her outfit with a pair of chic heels but netizens couldn't relate to the outfit much. Many took to the comments section of the paparazzi videos featuring her look and trolled the outfit. One commented, 'Bakwaas dress, confused thi ki saree pehne ya shorts', 'Dress disaster,' added another. 'Omg is that supposed to be fashion statement so hideous,' a third comment read. 'Mtlb kuch b dress bna do,' another one read. 

The bash was indeed a star-studded one as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan came to cheer Sunny Deol. Other celebs who embraced the event were Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Bobby Deol, Sanjay Dutt, Gauri Khan, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Suniel Shetty, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra among others. 

Ananya is currently enjoying the success of her latest release 'Dream Girl 2' starring Ayushmann Khurrana. 

On the film front, Ananya has 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Apart from that, she will also be making her grand OTT debut with the upcoming web series 'Call Me Bae' which will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

In the series, Ananya will be playing a fashion expert. On this journey, she overcomes stereotypes, negotiates around prejudices and discovers who she really is.

