Ananya Panday, Navya Nanda, Vedang Raina from 'The Archies' gang's UNSEEN pics from Thailand surface online!

Ananya Panday vacay pics: The actress rang her New Year in Phuket, Thailand with a gang of her close friends.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 08:16 AM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: The Gen-Z Bollywood star Ananya Panday ushered in her New Year 2023 in Thailand with Navya Naveli Nanda, The Archies actor Vedang Raina and other BFFs. The vibrant, sunny pictures from this vacation have now been shared by Raina on his Instagram handle and it's a cool bunch of photos you can't miss!

Rocking a neon bikini with flowy white pants and overalls, Ananya shared her photos as well from the Thailand trip. She also dropped a few beach photos of her wearing a stunning bikini set while soaking up some sun and enjoying her read. Take a look here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vedang Raina (@vedangraina)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya  (@ananyapanday)

Meanwhile, Vedang Raina will be seen making his Bollywood debut alongside Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda in The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar. The team December announced the film wrap in December 2022 and the party pictures went viral on the internet. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya  (@ananyapanday)

On the work front, Ananya was last seen in Liger alongside south superstar Vijay Deverakonda. She will be next seen in the comedy film Dream Girl 2 co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Annu Kapoor, Manoj Joshi and Vijay Raaz in prominent roles and is all set to hit the theatres on July 7, 2023.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya  (@ananyapanday)

Apart from this, she also has Farhan Akhtar's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan opposite actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Helmed by the debutant director Arjun Varain, the official release date of the film is still awaited.

