Ananya Panday Reveals Being Terrified Of 'Muhfat' Sara Ali Khan In School, Netizens Have Mixed Reactions

Mumbai: Ananya Panday recently shared that she was “terrified” of Sara Ali Khan back in their school days, referring to her as “muhfat” (blunt or outspoken). This revelation has sparked a mix of reactions online. Some netizens find the anecdote amusing, appreciating Sara’s straightforward personality and Ananya’s candidness. Others, however, have questioned Ananya’s intent behind the comment, wondering if it was just playful banter or a subtle hint at past dynamics between the two actresses.

In her interview with Midday, Ananya is seen talking about Sara who didn't well with the fans, she said, “There was always like this myth, that Sara Ali Khan… so I would actually hide from her in school because I used to be terrified. Like she's muhfat anyways, like now also she says. But in school she was even more like muhfat and she used to really say anything. So I used to be like ‘she's going to say something about me’.”

She even added that how Sara didn't know her name and used to call her ‘Aye girl’ as she had participated with her in a play where Sara was the main character.

One user commented, “Ananya trying so hard to justify her struggles in life acting all cute but defaming another actress in that process is not cool sympathy k liye kuch b bolna hai bss bachpan ki baat vo b in interview.” Another user trolled Sara and said, “She was pretentious from the beginning itself the way her pr portrayed as sati Savitri thank God her true Colors are being seen”.

Fans of both stars are chiming in, with some defending Sara’s boldness as refreshing and others interpreting Ananya’s comment as a fun memory. The two actresses, both having grown up in Bollywood families, often face comparisons in terms of their careers and personalities, making these insights from their school days especially interesting for fans.