Mumabi: Ananya Panday is one the successful star kids now and has been proving her worth one film at a time. Along with her professional life, Ananya's personal life often grabs headlines. Currently, she is linked with a firang model Walker Blanco. The Call Me Bae actress recently appeared on a podcast of Raj Shamani, she spoke about red flags in relationships, and how men get intimidated by their partner's success.

Ananya was quizzed about the red flags in relationships, to which she said," I don’t think you see a red flag in a relationship immediately. When you are out of a relationship, at that time you realise that it could have been done better. If I am in a relationship, I will do everything to figure it out and sort it out. I see the best in people and do my best and give it my all in a relationship but I expect that from my partner also. For me, half-heartedness doesn’t work. If you are in a relationship, you have to show loyalty and respect."

Ananya further added, "You do things to impress in the beginning of a relationship and you don’t realise how much you are changing for your partner". She was even about ever compromising in her relationship," We all have a little bit. I have been a relationship where I have changed myself a lot but not to the point that it turned bad."

Ananya then added her list of red flags in relationships," Gaslighting is one. Manipulation, if they have done something wrong. Another is disloyalty and not just the big thing but smaller things like not acknowledging their partner in public and disrespecting them. Another red flag would be ego, like not being able to see your partner succeed".

Ananya has been in alleged relationships with Bollywood stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Kartik Aaryan, and Ishaan Khattar.

