Ananya Panday shares endearing pics of her 'boss women' dadi and nani with powerful message on Women's Day

New Delhi: Actress Ananya Panday celebrated International Women's Day on Monday (March 8) by acknowledging the 'boss women' in her life and sharing a powerful message on self-love with her fans.

The 'Student of the year 2' star shared a beautiful picture with her dadi (paternal grandmother) and nani (maternal grandmother) along with this caption, "the epitome of grace, beauty, perseverance, humour, badass energy and boss woman vibes my Dadi and Nani - happy Women’s day to my best and happy Women’s day to all the lovely ladies out there - you are so very special and everything you need is right inside of you I love you guys u rock".

In the first picture, Ananya can be seen holding her Dadi's hand, who is lying down in bed. In the second picture, the actress is on a video call with her Nani (maternal grandmother).

Ananya Panday's mother Bhavana Pandey and her friend and co-star in 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' Neelam Kothari sent heart emojis in the comment section below.

On the work front, Ananya would next be seen in Liger along with Vijay Deverakonda. The movie will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The actress will also be seen in director Shakun Batra's untitled drama film which also features Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

