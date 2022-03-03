हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday shares photos from her trip to 'city of lakes' Udaipur

Ananya Panday is gearing up for her upcoming project 'Liger' with Vijay Deverakonda and 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi. 

Ananya Panday shares photos from her trip to &#039;city of lakes&#039; Udaipur
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Actor Ananya Panday recently shared beautiful pictures from her trip to the city of lakes 'Udaipur'.

On Thursday, Ananya took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from Udaipur. 

A few glimpses show her enjoying beautiful sunsets while sitting in a boat. The other photos and videos give a sneak peek of traditional dance, music, and forts, perfectly capturing the culture and beauty of the city. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya (@ananyapanday)

The 'Gehraiyaan' actor captioned the post, "Missing the magic of Udaipur" along with a heart emoticon.

Meanwhile, Ananya is gearing up for her upcoming project 'Liger' with Vijay Deverakonda and 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi. 

Tags:
Ananya PandayAnanya Panday filmIshaan KhatterBollywoodVijay DeverakondaKho Gaye Hum Kahan
