Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday looks absolutely stunning in throwback video from beach vacation, watch

The video is a throwback to Panday's trip with co-star of her recent movie 'Khaali Peeli', Ishaan Khatter to Maldives at the beginning of January, 2021. Although they hadn't posted vacation pictures together, they were photographed at the airport and had tagged the same resort in their social media posts.

Credit: Instagram/ @ananyapanday

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Ananya Panday recently posted a video with breathtaking shots of her relaxing in an infinity pool that was facing the clear blue Maldives sea. In the Instagram video, she is seen emerging from underwater and then gazing at the boundless turquoise sea while leaning at the edge of the pool.

Accompanying the scenic shots is the song ‘Blue’ by Eiffel 65 which perfectly fits the vacation mood and the “blue-ness” of the surroundings. Ananya posted the video with the caption - “I’m blue da ba dee ba daa  promise this is the last Maldives post hehe”

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya (@ananyapanday)

The video is a throwback to Panday’s trip with co-star of her recent movie ‘Khaali Peeli’, Ishaan Khatter to Maldives at the beginning of January, 2021. Although they hadn’t posted vacation pictures together, they were photographed at the airport and had tagged the same resort in their social media posts. 

According to their Instagram posts, they stayed at a lavish resort called Sun Siyam Iru Veli and were seen enjoying the luxury of private beaches, pools and plenty of good food according to their social media updates.

Ananya Panday made her debut in the Bollywood industry with Karan Johar’s “Student of the Year 2”, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. She has also worked in the rom-com “Pati Patni Aur Woh '' and action-comedy film, Khaali Peeli. According to reports, she has recently signed a film in which she is expected to share the screen with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

 

