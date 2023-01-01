Ananya Panday sizzles in sultry strapless blue bikini in Thailand, leaves fans gasping for breath

NEW DELHI: Actress Ananya Panday welcomed the new year in style. The actress, who is currently vacationing in Thailand, dished out some major fashion goals in bikini. From flaunting her svelte figure in a bikini to donning some uber-cool summer outfits, her vacation diaries are drool-worthy as well as envy-inducing.

Ananya dropped some mesmerising glimpses from the location as she poses in a stunning sultry black bikini. She all smiles as she chills on a beach in a bikini. She is also seen enjoying a swing. As we scroll further, we find yet another gorgeous picture of Ananya reading a book on a beach. The actress is seen having the time of her life as she enjoys her exotic vacation.

No wonder, her sizzling beach photos in a black bikini are most likely to set the internet on fire today. Taking to the captions, Ananya wrote, “blessed beyond measure."

Soon after she dropped the photos on social media, her family members, close friends and fans chimed into the comments section and filled her comment box with some adorable comments.

Maheep Kapoor dropped heart emoticons.

Rohit Saraf left a red heart and heart-shaped eyes emoticon.

A lot of Ananya’s fans too thronged the comments section. One of the fans wrote, " #beautiful," and another fan added," Wonderful."

The star kid jetted off to the picturesque country a couple of days ago and has been sharing pictures of its scenic beauty with her fans and followers. Recently, the Liger actress dropped her photos from Thailand and gave a glimpse of how they are spending the remaining days of 2022.

In one of the photos, the actress cutely poses for the camera in a red dress and a flower band on her head. In another photo, she gives a complete view of her high-slit pretty dress and flaunts the cutout design at the back. She also poses with Navya, who is seen in satin attire. Navya wore a flower necklace as well. The actress also gave a glimpse of the place they had visited and a live performance that was happening there.