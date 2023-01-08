topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
ANANYA PANDAY

Ananya Panday's family reunion is all things beautiful, check out the pics

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "There`s no renion without U (my friend had written this for our class reunion and I found it damn funny don`t come @ me for the bad joke."

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 08, 2023, 05:36 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • In the first picture, Ananya was seen posing with her sister Rysa and her mother Bhavana. The Panday sisters were seen enjoying a dinner date.
  • In the picture, Ananya struck pose for the camera while her little sis seemed busy on her phone. Then comes the adorable family picture. Chunky Panday was spotted smiling and wearing printed shirt.

Trending Photos

Ananya Panday's family reunion is all things beautiful, check out the pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ananya Panday on Sunday, shared a glimpse of a family dinner date.Taking to Instagram, Ananya treated fans with new pictures.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "There`s no renion without U (my friend had written this for our class reunion and I found it damn funny don`t come @ me for the bad joke."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya (@ananyapanday)

In the first picture, Ananya was seen posing with her sister Rysa and her mother Bhavana. The Panday sisters were seen enjoying a dinner date. In the picture, Ananya struck pose for the camera while her little sis seemed busy on her phone. Then comes the adorable family picture. Chunky Panday was spotted smiling and wearing printed shirt. 

As soon as the pictures were uploaded, the actor`s fans and industry friends dropped their comments. Ananya`s mom Bhavana reacted with heart and amulet emojis.The `Pati Patni Aur Woh` actor celebrated New Year with her girl gang in Phuket, Thailand.

On the work front, Ananya was last seen action film `Liger` alongside south superstar Vijay Deverakonda in a pan-India release. Produced by Karan Johar, the film though failed to impress the audience at the box office.She will be next seen in the comedy film `Dream Girl 2` alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Annu Kapoor, Manoj Joshi and Vijay Raaz in prominent roles and is all set to hit the theatres on July 7, 2023.

Apart from this, she also has Farhan Akhtar`s `Kho Gaye Hum Kahan` opposite actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in her kitty. Helmed by the debutant director Arjun Varain, the official release date of the film is still awaited.

Live Tv

Ananya PandayAnanya Panday family picChunky PandeyAnanya Panday sisterBhavana Pandey

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?
DNA Video
DNA: When the hottest day ever recorded in Antarctica in 1974
DNA Video
DNA: 'Postmortem' of police's theory in Kanjhawala case
DNA Video
DNA: Who set up a settlement on railway land in Haldwani?